Olivia King returns to Gophers women's hockey program
A familiar face will be returning in net for the Gophers women’s hockey team.
Sixth-year goalie Olivia King will join the Gophers for the remainder of the season, coach Brad Frost announced on Thursday. King spent the first four seasons of her career with the Gophers.
King, a Garrison, Minn., native, transferred to St. Thomas last season after four years at the U, and she went 5-12-1 with a .873 save percentage last season for the Tommies. That season included a career-best 51-save performance against Wisconsin on March 2, 2024. King played in 14 games during her previous stint with the Gophers, including one shift as a forward in 2021-22, and made 18 saves on 19 shots in 91 minutes, 46 seconds of ice total time during her tenure.
The four-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection is now back at the U for the rest of the season.