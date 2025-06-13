Predicting the top 5 point leaders for Gophers hockey in 2025–26
Gophers men's hockey is known to reload, not rebuild. That will be put to the test next season, as Bob Motzko and his coaching staff are forced to replace each of their top five leaders in points from last season. Let's try and predict who could be Minnesota's new crop of stars in 2025-26.
1. Brody Lamb: senior, forward
Lamb is the highest-scoring returning player for the Gophers. He had 26 points last season with 17 goals and nine assists. Heading into his fourth season with the program, the former fourth-round pick of the New York Rangers looks like the favorite to lead Minnesota in scoring next season.
2. Brodie Ziemer: sophomore, forward
Ziemer wasn't too far behind Lamb's production last season, but he was a true freshman. In his first college season, he totaled 23 points with 12 goals and 11 assists. He was a third-round pick by the Sabres in 2024, and he could be looking at a big step up in scoring heading into year two with the Gophers.
3. Tanner Ludtke: junior, forward
Minnesota's biggest pickup from the transfer portal this offseason was Ludtke from Omaha. The former Lakeville South High School star had 28 points as a true freshman with the Mavericks, but he battled injuries last season and finished the year with only two points. The Gophers will lean on him to produce offensively next season.
4. Erik Pahlsson: sophomore, forward
Pahlsson has an impressive freshman season with the Gophers, compiling 18 points with 15 assists and three goals. He fell to the seventh round of last year's NHL Draft to the Predators, but has intriguing long-term potential. On a young team, he has a chance to carve out a big role.
5. LJ Mooney: freshman, forward
The only thing holding Mooney back from being higher on this list is the fact that he'll be a freshman next season. He likely won't fall any lower than the third round of this year's NHL Draft. He had 51 points last year on the U.S. Nationals U18 team with 10 goals and 41 assists. He will have the highest expectations among all the Gophers' incoming freshmen.