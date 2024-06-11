Report: Gophers may be lone Big Ten team left out of Wrigley Field plans
There are seven teams in the Big Ten hockey conference and six of them will reportedly be playing at Wrigley Field in 2025. The lone loser? The Minnesota Golden Gophers.
According to Badger Extra, the Gophers are the only team from the Big Ten that will not play at at Wrigley Field, the home of baseball's Chicago Cubs, in January 2025, shortly after the stadium plays host for the NHL's Winter Classic on Dec. 31, 2024 between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.
"The conference hasn't announced details but the plans being discussed, sources said, include three Big Ten men's hockey games and one women's hockey contest involving Big Ten schools Wisconsin and Ohio State," writes Todd Milewski of Badger Extra.
He goes on to report that Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame will participate in the trio of men's games at Wrigley Field, leaving Minnesota out in the cold.
Minnesota played Wisconsin, and last 3-2, in the Hockey City Classic at Soldier Field in 2013.
Wrigley Field is hosting its second NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Eve. It first hosted the annual classic in 2009.