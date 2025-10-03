Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
The country’s top-ranked team will return to Ohio Stadium for Week 6. No. 1 Ohio State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday and will enter the matchup as a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Buckeyes suffocated Washington’s dynamic offense en route to an easy win and is now a perfect 4-0 in 2025. The 3-1 Golden Gophers will have to be firing on all cylinders to put points on the board against college football’s most formidable defense.
Defense has been the Buckeyes’ calling card so far this season and it’s shown no signs of slowing down. The total for Saturday’s game seems low given what Ohio State is capable of on offense, but bettors shouldn’t be fooled into taking the over.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Minnesota: +23.5 (-110)
- Ohio State: -23.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Minnesota: +1280
- Ohio State: +3500
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Minnesota Record: 3-1
- Ohio State Record: 4-0
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Drake Lindsey: Lindsey has posted some solid stat lines this season but really had to rise to the occasion against Rutgers in his latest outing. The Golden Gophers quarterback completed 31 of his 41 passing attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota is most productive when Lindsey gets going through the air. The underdogs will have to be aggressive to keep up with the nation’s top team at home.
Ohio State
Julian Sayin: Sayin has been carving up defenses with efficiency in the three games that have followed his season opener against Texas. The Ohio State quarterback has completed 82.3 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns in his previous three outings. He has thrown three interceptions during that span, but is connecting with his targets at a high rate. Sayin has a good chance to have a strong showing at home by tallying multiple passing touchdowns in a fourth consecutive game.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State boasts the best scoring defense in the nation and is giving up a ridiculous 5.5 points per game. The Buckeyes are averaging 36.3 points per game so far this season and haven't run the score up against any quality opponents. I don’t expect that to change this weekend.
The Buckeyes scored just 24 points against the Huskies and have now gone under the game total three times in four games in 2025. Their head-to-head matchups with the Golden Gophers have regularly fallen short of expectations when it comes to offense, regardless of the venue.
The under is 4-1 in Minnesota’s last four games against Ohio State. Three of those contests took place at Ohio Stadium. Bettors should expect another low-scoring game in which the Buckeyes come out on top.
PICK: Under 44.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
