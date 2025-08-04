Son of former Minnesota hockey star commits to Gophers
Moorehead, Minnesota native forward Wyatt Cullen verbally committed to Gophers hockey on Monday, giving Bob Motzko and his staff another significant addition from the prep ranks.
"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at The University of Minnesota. I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone else who has helped me get to this point. #gogophs〽️," Cullen posted on Instagram.
Cullen spent last season with the U.S. National U17 Team. He compiled six goals and 25 assists for 31 total points in 55 games. He was born in September, 2008, and he's only 16 years old, so he still has a few years until he makes the jump to college hockey.
Cullen is the son of former Wild standout Matt Cullen, who played four total NHL seasons in Minnesota. Matt is better known for his standout prep career at Moorehead High School, where he played for his father, and a great college career at St. Cloud State, but he played more than 20 years in the NHL.
Wyatt's brother Brooks is currently committed to Michigan State, so it marks an impressive recruiting win for Motzko and his staff.
Wyatt joins Lakeville's Gunnar Conboy and Grand Rapids goaltender Carter Casey as the Gophers' third in-state commitment from the prep ranks in the span of a week. There was a lot of criticism about Motzko's recruiting in the last cycle, but he has gotten off to a great start this time around.