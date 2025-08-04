Son of former Minnesota hockey star commits to Gophers

BREAKING: '08 born forward Wyatt Cullen (Moorehead, MN) has verbally committed to Gophers hockey.



He had 6 goals and 25 assists for 31 total points last season with the U.S. National U17 team. Another huge in-state pickup for Bob Motzko and his staff. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/tBqNirtAz8