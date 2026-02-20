Team Peterson is on the verge of history.

Led by three-time Olympian Tabitha Peterson, Team USA is one win away from securing its first-ever medal in women’s curling—and is just two wins away from a gold medal.

But first, a semifinal clash against Switzerland awaits—Team USA’s first match in the women’s medal rounds since 2002.

Follow along here for the latest updates from the women’s curling semifinals:

Team USA vs. Switzerland: Live updates from women’s curling semifinals

