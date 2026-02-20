USA vs. Canada Predicton, Odds for Men's Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Game

Ever since last year's Four Nations tournament, we all knew that Canada and the United States would be on a crash course to meet in the 2026 Olympic Games, and we've all officially now got what we wished for.

Team USA and Canada will face off early on Sunday morning with Olympic gold on the line. This year feels extra meaningful as it's the first time since 2014 that NHL players have been allowed to compete. Both teams have faced adversity throughout the tournament, but now we're down to one game to decide it all.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for the next chapter in this storied rivalry.

USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game Odds

Puck Line

USA +1.5 (-265)

Canada -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

United States -108

Canada -111

Total

OVER 5.5 (+134)

UNDER 5.5 (-164)

USA vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Sunday, February 22

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Canada record: 5-0

USA record: 5-0

Canada vs. USA Gold Medal Game Prediction

I'm surprised to see the odds for this game open as a near pick-em. Canada entered the tournament as the +120 favorite to win the gold medal, and they even entered the semi-finals as the -125 favorite to win gold despite having the tougher matchup in Finland. The betting market seems to have reacted to how Canada has played in the knockout stage, needing overtime to defeat Czechia and a third-period comeback to get past Finland.

I was ready to bet the USA at plus-money odds, but with the odds much closer than that, it leaves Canada the side to bet at -111.

There's no denying the talent Canada has offensively; in fact, it wouldn't be a far stretch to say that it's the best group of forwards ever assembled. The absence of Sidney Crosby certainly affected them in the semi-final, but Canada's captain hasn't been ruled out for Sunday, leaving optimism that he'll be able to suit up.

No matter what way you look at this game, it's a near-toss-up. These two teams rank first and second in CORSI%, FENWICK%, and high-danger scoring chances throughout the Olympics. So, when you place your money on who will stand atop the podium, you need to decide which team you think will play its best in the biggest moment.

Personally, I'll back the side that has three of the top four favorites to win the NHL Hart Trophy, the captain who scored the Golden Goal in 2010, and the side that has come out on top in this matchup time and time again, including at last year's Four Nations.

Give me Canada to bring home the gold.

Pick: Canada -111

