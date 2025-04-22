All Gophers

Watch: Jimmy Snuggerud scores first NHL playoff goal, joins elite company

Snuggerud is only the third player ever to score in the NHL playoffs and for the Gophers in the same season.

Tony Liebert

Apr 21, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN;St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets in game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Former Gophers hockey star Jimmy Snuggerud is continuing a red-hot start to his professional career. On Monday, he became the 45th former Minnesota men's hockey player to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Snuggerud was the 23rd overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2022, and he has lived up to expectations thus far. In seven regular-season games, he recorded four points, with one goal and three assists. His goal on Monday night was his first and only postseason point in two games.

He joined even more elite company alongside Neal Broten and Matthew Knies as only the third player ever to score for the Gophers and score in the NHL playoffs in the same season.

Snuggerud's goal was not enough, as the Blues fell 2-1, and they now trail the Winnipeg Jets two games to zero. They will look to get back on track on Thursday night in Game 3 in St. Louis.

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

