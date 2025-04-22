Watch: Jimmy Snuggerud scores first NHL playoff goal, joins elite company
Former Gophers hockey star Jimmy Snuggerud is continuing a red-hot start to his professional career. On Monday, he became the 45th former Minnesota men's hockey player to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Snuggerud was the 23rd overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2022, and he has lived up to expectations thus far. In seven regular-season games, he recorded four points, with one goal and three assists. His goal on Monday night was his first and only postseason point in two games.
He joined even more elite company alongside Neal Broten and Matthew Knies as only the third player ever to score for the Gophers and score in the NHL playoffs in the same season.
Snuggerud's goal was not enough, as the Blues fell 2-1, and they now trail the Winnipeg Jets two games to zero. They will look to get back on track on Thursday night in Game 3 in St. Louis.