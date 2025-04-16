All Gophers

Watch: Gophers' Jimmy Snuggerud scores first career NHL goal

Snuggerud's professional career has gotten off to a hot start.

Tony Liebert

Apr 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) reacts after scoring his first NHL goal against the Utah Hockey Club during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images
Former Gophers star Jimmy Snuggerud has gotten off to a red-hot start in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, and he finally found the back of the net for his professional goal on Tuesday night against the Utah Hockey Club.

After a decorated three-year career at Minnesota, Snuggerud now has four points, with one goal and three assists in his first seven career NHL games. He was drafted 23rd overall by St. Louis in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he has played up to his billing thus far. At only 20 years old, he looks like a future star.

After Tuesday night's regular season finale, the Blues have clinched a spot in this year's playoffs, so Snuggerud's marathon of a 2024-25 season will continue into the late spring.

