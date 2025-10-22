Why Gophers hockey needs to take care of business this weekend against UMD
Gophers men's hockey will have its third straight series against a ranked opponent when it hosts in-state rival No. 18 Minnesota-Duluth (UMD) in a pair of games this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
After last weekend's series split against bitter rival North Dakota, Minnesota climbed from No. 13 to No. 12 in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) top 20 poll. The Gophers are now 2-3-1 three weeks into the season. It seems far too early to take a close look at the analytical NCAA Percentage Index (NPI), but they're currently outside the top 30, and they could use a good result this weekend.
The Bulldogs haven't had a winning record since the 2021-22 season. They've gotten out to a hot 5-1 start this season with sweeps against Alaska Fairbanks and Bemidji State, along with a split against Augustana. This weekend's matchup against Minnesota on the road is a massive step up in competition.
UMD was voted to finish sixth in the 2025-26 NCHC preseason media poll, behind Western Michigan, Denver, North Dakota, Arizona State and Colorado College. Sophomore forward Max Plante was named to the NCHC preseason All-Conference team. The Detroit Red Wings' 2024 second-round pick is tied for a team-high 12 points through three weeks this season, with five goals and seven assists.
Max's brother, Zam Plante, was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022. He's third on the team with 10 points on four goals and six assists. Slowing down both Plante brothers will be near the top of Minnesota's scouting report.
The Gophers have had one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country up to this point, with series against Michigan Tech, Boston College and North Dakota already in the rearview. UMD is their final out-of-conference matchup before a pair of Big Ten series against Wisconsin and Notre Dame. They will wrap up non-con play in November against Long Island and Denver, but a good result this weekend at home seems imperative.
It's hard to consider an October nonconference series a 'must-sweep,' but if Minnesota wins both of this weekend's games against the Bulldogs, it would be a huge confidence boost for their young, new-look roster. There were encouraging signs from both the Boston College and North Dakota series, but it's now time to turn that into some wins. The difficult schedule could help their metrics late in the season, but the easiest way to make sure that happens is by winning the games you're supposed to win.