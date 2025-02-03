Wild trade former Gophers star Sammy Walker to Utah Hockey Club
The Minnesota Wild traded former Gophers men's hockey forward Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club on Monday in exchange for future considerations. Walker played for the U from 2018-22 and has been with the Wild for three seasons.
Walker, 25, had not made an appearance for the Wild this season, playing primarily in the AHL, but he's skated in 13 games over the previous two seasons, recording a goal and an assist in his career. Walker was selected with the No. 200 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning out of Edina High School.
He won the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award in 2017-18.
After his standout high school career, the Edina, Minn., native went on to star for the Gophers over four seasons. In 144 career games at the U, Walker posted 112 points (48 goals, 64 assists) and a career plus-minus of plus-26.
Walker has played 156 career games with the AHL's Iowa Wild, posting 104 career points (43 goals, 61 assists).
Now Walker will continue his professional career in Utah in the Hockey Club's inaugural season in the NHL.