Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canucks-Rangers, Oilers-Penguins, Capitals-Wild)
There are 10 NHL games on the docket on Tuesday night, including a few interesting matchups.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite to get the job done.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 16.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 16
- Vancouver Canucks (+105) at New York Rangers
- Edmonton Oilers (-142) at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Minnesota Wild (-115) vs. Washington Capitals
Vancouver Canucks (+105) at New York Rangers
The Canucks made headlines over the weekend by trading top defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, receiving a few young roster players and a draft pick in return. They won in New Jersey the next day, and have a chance to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday night.
This still isn’t a team that is going to make much noise this season, but the Canucks could see improved results in the short term with the Hughes situation resolved.
We’re backing the Canucks just as much as we’re fading the Rangers tonight. The Rangers lost 4-1 on Monday night to the Ducks to fall to 4-9-3 at home this season. New York is 0-4-1 on no days rest this season, getting outscored 15-4 in those five contests.
Edmonton Oilers (-142) at Pittsburgh Penguins
Less than a week after swapping goalies, the Oilers and Penguins face off in Pittsburgh. Both Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner should be in net to face their former teams, but this game is more than just about the netminders.
The Penguins suffered two third-period collapses over the weekend, blowing a 5-1 lead to the Sharks and 3-0 lead to the Mammoth on consecutive days. They’ve now lost five games in a row, allowing a total of 22 goals in that span.
Meanwhile, the Oilers are 4-1-1 in their last six games and are looking to turn a corner after the trade.
The Oilers are the better team and should be bigger favorites on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.
Minnesota Wild (-115) vs. Washington Capitals
The Wild were on the other end of the aforementioned Quinn Hughes trade, acquiring the top defenseman to really bolster their blue line. They went out and beat the Senators 3-2 and Bruins 6-2 over the weekend to extend their winning streak to four games.
Minnesota has a goal differential of 18-7 during its four-game winning streak, and has really been impressive for over a month now. The Wild are 12-2-1 in 15 games since November 15, and 16-3-2 since the start of November.
The Capitals are no slouch themselves, but they’ve lost two straight games and three of their last four contests. They’re also just 8-5-2 on the road as opposed to 10-5-2 at home, and the Wil have been similarly impressive on home ice with an 11-3-4 record.
