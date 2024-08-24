2025 Gophers QB commit lights it up with 6 touchdowns in season debut
2025 Gophers quarterback commit Jackson Kollock (Laguna Beach, CA) exploded for six total touchdowns in his season debut against St. Margaret's on Friday night. Kollock reportedly completed 19 of 26 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, adding three more scores with his legs in a 52-13 victory.
The 6'3", 215-pound Kollock is listed as a four-star recruit and the 30th-ranked quarterback prospect in the class of 2025, per 247 Sports' composite rankings. He verbally committed to the Gophers in March over all kinds of west coast offers: Washington, Washington State, California, Colorado, San Diego State. He was originally committed to Washington before head coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job.
If Kollock does end up signing with the Gophers, he'd become the second highest-rated quarterback recruit to join the program during the Fleck era, behind only Athan Kaliakmanis in the class of 2021. As a junior last year, he threw for 3,174 yards and 41 touchdowns, adding 8 rushing TDs. A QB prospect with size, arm strength, and athleticism, Kollock has all of the tools to be a big part of the Gophers' future.
New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer will be Minnesota's starting QB this season, but he has just one year of eligibility. The other quarterbacks currently on the Gophers' roster are three-star 2024 recruit Drake Lindsey, Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke (a three-star recruit in 2023), and preferred walk-ons Max Shikenjanski (Stillwater, MN) and Jeremiah Finaly.
The Gophers' 2024 season kicks off against North Carolina in less than a week.