Speedster CB Zak Walker Becomes Fourth Moorhead Spud in Gophers' 2027 Class

The Gophers landed their fourth high school commitment in five days from Moorhead cornerback Zak Walker on Wednesday morning. He's now the fourth player from the Spuds' program to commit to Minnesota in the 2027 class.

"After a great visit and talk with my family I have decided to commit to the University of Minnesota," he wrote on X. "The people, culture, and player development make it a place I am proud to call home. Row the Boat!"

BREAKING: 2027 (Moorhead, MN) CB Zak Walker has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, he's a DYNAMIC track athlete. He holds an offer from all four Dakota schools, and he's now the fourth Spud to join the Gophers' 2027 class. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/GxgWdbzlfF — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 13, 2026

Standing at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Walker is known for his speed. According to the official Moorhead track & field account on X, he set a trio of school records this spring. He has run 10.57 seconds in the 100m, 21.36 seconds in the 200m and 24-8 in the long jump.

Walker attended the Gophers' school camp last year on June 16. He returned to campus for an unofficial visit during this year's spring game on April 25, and he came back for another unofficial visit this week, where he was offered a scholarship and he committed on the spot. He holds four other offers from all four Division I Dakota schools.

Walker plays wide receiver and cornerback on a Moorhead team that now has four Minnesota commits. Running back Taye Reich was first, followed by wide receiver David Mack and quarterback Jett Feeney. Four commits in one class from one high school feels like some sort of record, and the fact that it's an in-state school makes it that much cooler.

Walker is now the first defensive back and 15th overall player committed to Minnesota's 2027 class. P.J. Fleck has historically gotten the bulk of his high school recruiting work done early in the cycle, and that trend is continuing this year. The Gophers will have another big recruiting stretch at the end of the month with a pair of huge official visit weekends. They signed 31 players to last year's class, so they're far from done in 2027.

Current 2027 commits (15 players)