Minnesota Is Hitting California Hard on the 2027 Recruiting Trail

With official visits and Minnesota's summer splash recruiting weekends right around the corner, the 2027 high school recruiting cycle is heating up. The Gophers appear to be hitting California hard on the recruiting trail, with three offers going out on Wednesday. Let's take a closer look at all three prospects.

George Tyus, OT (Antioch)

Tyus is currently a three-star prospect and 1,380th-ranked player in the country, according to Rivals. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, he has all the traits of a player who could quickly rise throughout the process. He holds other notable top offers from Cal, Stanford and Boise State, among others. Iowa's Will Clausen is Minnesota's only offensive lineman currently committed to their 2027 class, and Tyus would be a meaningful addition.

Cameron Saunders, Edge (San Jose)

Saunders is the most highly-touted prospect of the three players we'll mention. Rivals rates him as a three-star prospect and the 1,262nd-best player in the country. He had a very productive junior season at Valley Christian High School with 64 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he's an intriguing long-term project. He currently has official visits scheduled with Utah and Arizona State, along with other top offers from UCLA, Cal and Boise State, among others. He'd be a big-time pickup for Minnesota's class.

Chase Young, CB (Concord)

Young is also a three-star prospect and the 1,345th-best player in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. He's listed as an athlete on the major recruiting services, but most college programs see him as a cornerback. He's a dynamic athlete with track speed that will immediately translate to the next level. Minnesota joins numerous West Coast programs to offer him a scholarship, such as Stanford, Colorado State and Nevada.

Other notes

The Gophers have identified Iowa City running back Savion Miller as a top target in the class for quite some time, and he revealed on Monday that a decision could be coming soon with his commitment. He's a top-700 prospect and the Gophers smoke is continuing to heat up. Miami (FL), Missouri and West Virginia appear to be his other top choices, but the Gophers have an official visit scheduled for early June.

Minnesota is scheduling more official visits almost every day and sending out numerous offers. Be sure to check out Gophers On SI for more recruiting updates as the 2027 cycle enters its busiest season of the process.