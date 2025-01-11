All-American tackle doesn’t pick Gophers in national TV announcement
Minnesota was among five finalists for 2026 offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda, but the four-star prospect committed to Tennessee at Saturday's Navy All-American Bowl.
Hailing from Chattanooga, Tenn., Osenda will remain in the state to play college football. Listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, 247Sports' composite rankings have him as the 380th-best player in the class of 2026. He ranks No. 32 among offensive tackles and is the No. 10 player in Tennessee. On3 rates him as a four-star prospect.
"For the next 3-4 years of my college career, I am going to be going somewhere that will always be home to me — good ole Rocky Top," Osenda said on the TV broadcast.
Osenda is a native of Alberta, Can., but he plays his high school football at the Baylor School in Chattanooga. He never even visited the University of Minnesota, so it always seemed like an outside shot that he would commit to the Gophers, but the fact that they were a finalist among a handful of SEC schools says a lot.
The Gophers already have four-star in-state offensive tackle Andrew Trout committed to their 2026 class, so their focus will now shift elsewhere as the high school recruiting cycle heats up this spring.
