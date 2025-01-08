Recruit with '5-star potential' choosing between Gophers, 3 SEC schools
Fast-rising 2026 offensive lineman Gabriel "Big Squish" Osenda will be making his college decision during Saturday's Navy All-American Bowl — and he's choosing between Minnesota, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina, according to 247Sports.
In the 20-plus-year history of the All-American Bowl, this year is the first time underclassmen have been invited to participate. Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee's Baylor School, Osenda is one of the top offensive line prospects at the event.
In December, national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming raved about Osenda, calling him "one of the top [left tackle] prospects" in the country.
"Believe me he is not a [three star] he is at least a [four star-plus] with [five-star potential]," Lemming wrote on X. "Tenacious, aggressive and super athletic."
Listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, 247Sports' composite rankings have Osenda as the 380th-best player in the class of 2026. He ranks No. 32 among offensive tackles and is the No. 10 player in Tennessee. On3 rates him as a four-star prospect.
Osenda's offer list is currently littered with SEC programs, so the fact that Minnesota is even a finalist says a lot about its current standing in the recruiting cycle. The Gophers have four players already committed to the 2026 class, but Osenda would become the second-highest-rated player behind four-star Cold Spring, Minn. tackle Andrew Trout.
Saturday's Navy All-American Bowl will kick off at 12 p.m. CT on NBC.
Current Gophers' 2025 signee WR Bradley Martino will also be playing in the game.