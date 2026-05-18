Another Asuma Brother Emerging on Minnesota's Recruiting Radar

The Asuma family has truly put Cherry High School on the map. Isaac Asuma is heading into his third year with Gophers basketball, Noah Asuma is heading into his freshman season with Gophers baseball in 2027, and Isaiah Asuma is on the Gophers' radar as a football recruit.

Much like his brothers, Isaiah plays basketball, football and baseball in high school. He's in the 2027 graduating class, so he still has one more full year at the prep level. Football appears to be his best sport. He picked up an FCS offer from Montana State in April, and he also holds a Division II offer from Minnesota Duluth.

The Gophers haven't offered him a scholarship yet, but Director of Recruiting John Schaekel made the trip up to the Iron Range to visit Isaiah on Monday at school.

Isaiah is listed at 6-foot, and he's an incredibly productive basketball player with already more than 2,000 career points on the hardwood. He plays quarterback on the gridiron, but he's currently being recruited as a wide receiver. He has played all over the field, and showcased his versatility as a thrower, runner, defensive back, return man and even punter.

Isaiah could still pursue basketball at the next level, but the opportunities will be there for football as well. You won't find him ranked on any of the major recruiting services yet, but it's clear that he has a future in college athletics. The connection with both of his brothers going to the University of Minnesota, obviously, makes the Gophers an intriguing destination.

Minnesota already has 16 players committed to its 2027 high school recruiting class, but early national signing day is still roughly six months away. The Gophers have clearly identified Asuma as a potential recruit in the cycle, and he's an interesting name to keep an eye on going forward.