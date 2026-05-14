ACC Program Aiming to Flip Minnesota's No. 1 Prospect With Scholarship Offer

Wayzata High School defensive lineman Eli Diane was the first player to verbally commit to Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class last year on April 12. He has been on campus for seven different unofficial visits, but an ACC program appears to be trying to change his mind.

The 2027 recruiting cycle is heating up across college football, and Diane revealed that he received a scholarship offer from Georgia Tech on Thursday.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachKPope, I am blessed to say that I have received an Offer from @GeorgiaTechFB🐝🐝," he posted on X.

Eli Diane's post on X confirming a scholarship offer from Georgia Tech on May 14. | Photo via: @EliDiane2027 (X)

This situation is quite common in modern high school football recruiting. Georgia Tech is not the first program to do so, nor will it be the last. The Gophers have done it themselves numerous times, including most recently when they flipped four-star edge defender Ayden Aytch from Northern Illinois last recruiting cycle.

Diane had offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Iowa, Colorado State, Rutgers and Colorado State when he originally committed to the Gophers. North Carolina offered him last August, and Georgia Tech is now the latest school to do so.

Diane has been incredibly vocal in recruiting other players to Minnesota's 2027 class all over social media, so Gophers fans shouldn't be too worried about this development as of now. College football programs like to touch all their bases. Georgia Tech's staff probably liked Diane's film, noticed he has been committed to one program for 13 months, and they're checking to see how committed he truly is.

As it pertains to Minnesota's 2027 outlook, Diane is arguably the most important player currently committed to its class. He has been the No. 1 player in Minnesota for the entire cycle, and he's a consensus four-star recruit. Prospects like that do not grow on trees for programs like the Gophers.

This is far from becoming a major development for Diane's recruitment, but it is notable. It also shows that recruiting truly never stops in modern college football. Once a player is committed, you need to make sure he signs, and once he's signed, you need to make sure he doesn't transfer.

Diane is scheduled for his official visit to Minnesota late this month, from May 29 to May 31, to kick off their annual summer splash recruiting event. He will be on campus with numerous other top prospects in the class, and this shows that it will still be an important weekend for the committed players.