Early names to watch as Gophers turn the page to the 2027 recruiting class

Minnesota just signed one of its best recruiting classes in program history during the 2026 cycle. That means the 2027 cycle is right around the corner. Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane and Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera are verbally committed to the Gophers, but here are the top uncommitted prospects you should keep an eye on.

Blake Betton, LB (Shakopee, MN)

Betton is a player who could challenge Diane for the distinction of the No. 1 player in Minnesota by this time next year. The 6-foot-2 linebacker holds a laundry list of top offers from programs such as Michigan, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, among others. He has already been on the University of Minnesota's campus three different times for an unofficial visit, but the Gophers will have plenty of competition in his recruitment.

Nehemiah Ombati, DL (Shakopee, MN)

Ombati is one of two highly-touted recruits from Shakopee High School in the 2027 recruiting class. He's already viewed as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, and he'll have plenty of interest across the country. He has also been on campus twice for an unofficial visit already, while schools like Iowa and Wisconsin also have serious interest. Ombati is and should be a priority for Minnesota in this cycle.

David Mack, WR (Moorehead, MN)

Mack was one of the most productive receivers in Minnesota in 2025. He reeled in 121 catches for 1,607 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior for the Spuds. He has already been on campus three times for an unofficial visit. Minnesota might need to get the job done early in his recruitment, because big programs like Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa are looming.

DaJohn Yarborough, IOL (Chandler, AZ)

Yarborough was originally one of the top in-state prospects in the class at Benilde-St. Margaret's before transferring to Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, for the 2025 season. He has already been on campus for two unofficial visits, but the Gophers will be competing against top programs such as Alabama, Florida State and Washington, among others. Getting him back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes would be a huge recruiting win for the Gophers.

Taye Reich, RB (Moorehead, MN)

Reich was another dynamic offensive weapon for Moorehead in 2025. He finished with 225 carries for 1,416 rushing yards, 32 catches for 336 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns as a junior. Listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he's on the smaller side, but he's still a very interesting long-term prospect.

