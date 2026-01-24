5 uncommitted 2027 recruits Gophers football fans should know

The Gophers have begun to attack the 2027 recruting cycle all over the country with in-home visits and recruiting trips daily. Here are five prospects Minnesota fans should know, as the cycle continues to heat up this winter.

Donovan McNabb Jr., WR (Phoenix, Arizona)

The son of former NFL QB Donovan McNabb is a top wide receiver prosepct in the 2027 high school class. The 247Sports Composite currently rates McNabb Jr. as a top-600 player in the cycle. He was visited by new Gophers wide receiver coach Isaac Fruechte on Thursday, and he's a player Minnesota identified early in the process.

Had a great meeting with Coach @IsaacFruechte14 this morning can’t wait to come back up to Minnesota this spring!!! #rowtheboat🛶 pic.twitter.com/bJRj2W0eCn — 3⭐️Donovan McNabb Jr (@donovanmcnabbjr) January 22, 2026

Ryan Wooten Jr., S (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Wooten was offered a scholarship from the Gophers on Thursday morning. Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he's a top 500 player in the class. Minnesota has had some success recruiting in New Jersey, but it will half to out-duel schools like Florida, Texas A&M and Washington in his recruitment.

Cannon Zubeck, OL (Prairie Village, Kansas)

Zubeck also received a scholarship from Minnesota on Thursday. Listed at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, he's unranked on most recruiting services, but he's quickly establishing himself as a name to know in the class. He also holds offers from Kansas and Kansas State.

Reece Wilmes, OL (Lawrence, Kansas)

Wilmes received one of many scholarship Minnesota sent out on Thursday. Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he projects more as an interior offensive linemen. He also is under the radar in the class, but he holds top offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas.

Bryce Kish, LB (Howell, Michigan)

Kish was offered by the Gophers in November, and he received a visit from linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin on Thursday. He plays running back and linebacker at the high school level, but the Gophers are recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. He received an offer from his home-state Michigan State Spartans on Friday, but he's a player Minnesota has had its eyes on for a while.

Thank you very much Coach @marianosori_ for coming to Howell to see me! At school and at home! pic.twitter.com/BpnkMTs0m6 — Bryce Kish (@brycekish6) January 22, 2026

Other notes

The Gophers already have the state's No. 1 player Eli Diane committed to their 2027 class, along with Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera. They're heavily involved with some of the state's other top players such as Nehemiah Ombati, Blake Betton and Joseph Hamer. With the 2026 class and transfer portal recruiting in the rearview, we will likely see Minnesota begin to schedule official visits for the later this spring.

