Gophers Offer Younger Brother of Former Star Cornerback Justin Walley

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have extended a scholarship offer to 2027 Mississippi athlete Jordan Walley, the younger brother of former Minnesota standout cornerback Justin Walley.

The younger Walley is currently unranked by major recruiting services, but that seems likely to change. In addition to picking up a Gophers offer, he's gotten offers from a pair of SEC programs — Ole Miss and Missouri — within the last week or so.

Listed at 5'10" and 170 pounds, Walley plays quarterback and safety for D'Iberville High School, where he's used his big-time athleticism to put up huge numbers. As an "athlete" for recruiting purposes, he could end up playing any number of positions at the college level. Justin played corner for the Gophers. Their oldest brother, Jaden, played wide receiver for Mississippi State. Jordan seems most likely to end up as a defensive back of some sort.

Justin Walley chose the Gophers over a few SEC teams (Ole Miss, Miss. St., Auburn) in the class of 2021. He was a four-year starter for Fleck who appeared in 49 games and recorded seven career interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 27 total passes defended. Big Ten coaches voted Walley to the all-conference second team after his senior season in 2024. He was then taken in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts in last year's NFL draft, but he tore his ACL in training camp, putting his debut on hold.

Justin Walley | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gophers have landed two commitments so far in the 2027 recruiting class, which is still in the early stages of getting going. Four-star Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane is the top-ranked player in the state of Minnesota at this point. Mater Dei (CA) quarterback Furian Inferrera is a three-star prospect who is coming off an injury that ended his junior season early.

In addition to the two commits, the Gophers have over 200 offers out to 2027 prospects. A couple names to watch in that class are other top in-state recruits Blake Betton and Nehemiah Ombati, who both play for Shakopee High School.

