Emmanuel Karmo closes recruitment, sticks with Gophers
Emmanuel Karmo, a four-star linebacker and the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class, has officially closed his recruitment and will remain committed to the Gophers.
Karmo had recently announced that he would continue to take visits while remaining committed to the U. Karmo said then he was still "proudly committed" to the Gophers, but that he thought it was important to "explore all my options and ensure I'm making the best decision for my future."
Karmo planned to visit Wisconsin on May 31, Minnesota on June 7, Ohio State on June 14 and Nebraska on June 21. However, it appears he's had a change of heart and will stay at home.
"It's been a good week for me to reflect in the recruiting process and ask myself what is important and what I really want with my recruitment," Karmo posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I came to the conclusion and notified other schools that U of MN is where my heart is and I would not be taking any other OVs - recruitment closed."
Karmo, a linebacker from Robbinsdale Cooper, originally committed to the U on April 12.