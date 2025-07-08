Ex-Gophers wrestler to headline PFL World Tournament Finals event
Former Gophers wrestling star Logan Storley will continue his professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career on a huge stage next month in a Professional Fighters League (PFL) welterweight title fight against Thad Jean, which will headline their annual world tournament finals event.
Storley was a four-time All-American with the Gophers before transitioning into MMA. He graduated in 2015 with a 119–27 career record in collegiate wrestling. His MMA career began to blossom in popular promotion Bellator MMA with an Interim Welterweight Championship win over now UFC-star Michael 'Venom' Page in 2022.
Bellator was purchased by PFL in 2023, which meant Storley and all the Bellator fighters joined the PFL. His time in the promotion began last year with a loss to Shamil Musaev, who went on to become the welterweight champion in 2024.
Storley has since responded with three-straight unanimous decision victories, and he's now 18-3 in his MMA career. He will compete against Jean, who is 10-0, for the PFL welterweight title on August 1. It will mark Storley's fifth time headlining an MMA card as a professional, and first since he finished Brennan Ward via second-round TKO at Bellator 298 in 2023.
Storley is still only 32 years old, and he will have a huge opportunity in front of the MMA world on August 1 to showcase that he's one of the top welterweight fighters in the world.