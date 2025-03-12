Former Minnesota AAU star enters transfer portal after 3 years at North Dakota
Multiple reports from Tuesday indicate that North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff will be entering the transfer portal when it officially opens later this month. He will immediately become one of the most coveted players available, but will the Gophers be interested?
A native of Bismark, Eaglestaff was named North Dakota Mr. Basketball in 2022. He played his AAU basketball for D1 Minnesota alongside former Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph and other big-time college players like Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey, Purdue's Cam Heide and Ohio State's Taison Chatman. He was still very under-recruited and opted to play for North Dakota.
He quickly proved that he belonged, averaging 8.4 points per game as a true freshman. His scoring increased to 14.4 as a sophomore and an impressive 18.9 points per game this season as a junior, which ranked within the top 50 in college basketball. He notably scored 40 points in a nonconference game against Alabama and 51 in the Summit League quarterfinals against South Dakota State.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, Eaglestaff is the type of player that will get a chance to prove himself at a high-major program next season, but could it be Minnesota?
Eaglestaff is represented by GSL Sports Group and a pretty established Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) agent George S. Langberg. What that means is that he will likely command a pretty substantial NIL package on the open market.
Kentucky already seems to have some interest, and I fully expect top midwest programs like Iowa State and Wisconsin to at least contact him. Landberg brought Trey Townsend from Oakland to Arizona and Amari Williams from Drexel to Kentucky last off-season in the portal, so it would be fair to assume Minnesota would have to outbid some top programs for Eaglestaff.
The Gophers will have a massive scoring void left behind by Dawson Garcia, and they will need to find someone to fill it. Eaglestaff might have the potential to do that, but I am not sure Minnesota has the finances to lure him away from some other top programs.
Recommended Articles:
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.T