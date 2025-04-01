Former Minnesota prep star Tre Holloman enters transfer portal
Former Cretin-Derham Hall standout Tre Holloman surprisingly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, only two days after Michigan State's Elite 8 loss against Auburn.
Holloman was the heart and soul of the Spartans this season, averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 assists in 23 minutes per game. With one year of eligibility remaining, he was expected to be a major part of their team next season, but he will now look elsewhere.
He had a storied high school career at local Minnesota powerhouse Cretin-Derham Hall. He was named 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year, but lost out on Mr. Basketball to Braeden Carrington. He averaged 18.8 points, 10.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game as a senior and he was ranked as the 81st-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.
Holloman chose Michigan State over top offers from Illinois, Marquette, and his hometown Gophers, among others. His mother, Crystal Flint, played women's basketball at the University of Minnesota in the 1990s.
Holloman is expected to be one of the most highly touted players in this year's transfer portal, and he will likely be pursued by a laundry list of top programs. New Gophers head coach Niko Medved has only two scholarship players returning on his 2025-26 roster, and he will likely pursue all avenues to fill out his roster. If he opts to pursue Holloman, he will have a lot of competition.