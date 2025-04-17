Former MN prep star enters transfer portal, potentially looking for fourth school in five years

Memphis forward Dain Dainja intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his agents @noah_reisenfeld and @Adie_vongontard of Young Money APAA Sports. He earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2024-25 and was the league's newcomer of the year. He averaged 14.6 ppg and 7.4 rpg this… pic.twitter.com/OPHoQ6vYpa