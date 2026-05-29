Gophers Aim to Flip Michigan Safety Commit During Official Visit Weekend

The Gophers were the first power conference school to offer 2027 Las Vegas, Nevada, safety Maxwell Miles a scholarship on January 23, and they locked him in for an official visit less than one month later. He verbally committed to Michigan in March, so it seemed unlikely that he would make it to the Twin Cities, but he appears to be on his official visit with Minnesota this weekend.

The Gophers are kicking off their first of two "Summer Splash" official visit weekends on May 29. They already had 23 recruits from the class of 2027 scheduled to visit, and Miles brings their total to 24. His Instagram story on Thursday night implies that he is currently on campus.

Maxwell Miles on his Gophers official visit | Picture via: wyajett (IG)

Standing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Miles spent his sophomore season at Cesar Chavez High School in Lavern, Arizona, before transferring to Centennial High School in Vegas for his junior season. He had a dominant campaign with 77 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 10 PBUs and 6 interceptions.

The Gophers were his first power conference offer in January, but he has since added offers from Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Cal and obviously Michigan. He's currently scheduled to take an official visit to Ann Arbor in two weekends on June 12.

Minnesota currently has two safeties committed to its 2027 class. New Jersey's Taylor Daniels is scheduled to be on campus for his official visit this weekend, and Nebraska's Wyatt Liebentritt will be on campus in two weekends on June 12.

Now more than ever, with the transfer portal, long-term relationships matter. Miles could be visiting the Gophers as a courtesy since they were the first power conference program to offer him a scholarship. But anyone who follows high school recruiting knows that commitments in May are not ironclad, and a prospect taking other official visits usually means they're having second thoughts.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates Miles as a three-star prospect, the 851st-best player in the country and the eighth-best player from Nevada. He's a dynamic athlete, and he would be a big-time addition to Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class.