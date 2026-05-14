Top 5 Uncommitted Recruits Set for Official Visits With Minnesota

The Gophers have been red-hot on the high school recruiting trail with five verbal commitments to their 2027 class in the month of May. With their annual summer splash event at the end of the month, things will likely remain busy. Here are the top five uncommitted prospects currently scheduled for official visits with Minnesota.

1. Daniel Yebit, CB (Yukon, OK)

Yebit is an elite cornerback prospect in the 2027 cycle. He plays both ways at Yukon High School in central Oklahoma. He had 43 receptions for 760 yards and six touchdowns as a junior with 37 total tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, the 247Sports Composite rates him as a four-star prospect and the 144th-best player in the country.

He publicly announced on March 25 that he will be taking an official visit to Minnesota from May 29 to May 31. He currently doesn't have any other official visits scheduled, so the Gophers and cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe could be positioned well to land a huge commitment at the end of the month.

2. Alijah Shaw, OT (Leawood, KS)

Shaw has been a Gophers' target for quite some time, dating back to his January 10 offer. The massive 6-foot-8, 275-pound offensive tackle is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, but a three-star, according to their composite rankings. He was on campus for an unofficial visit in late March, and he's currently scheduled for an official visit on June 12. He reportedly has other official visits scheduled with Wisconsin, Arkansas and Iowa State.

3. Andre Hyppolite, S (Miami, FL)

Minnesota has gone to South Florida to show interest in one of the best defensive back prospects in the area. Hyppolite is considered a four-star prospect and the 212th-best player in the country. He's a two-way star at North Miami Beach High School, but most programs are recruiting him as a safety. The Gophers are recruiting against top in-state programs such as Miami and Florida, but they were his first power conference offer in May 2025, and he's scheduled for an official visit one year later at the end of the month.

4. Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)

Moorhead's David Mack is currently Minnesota's lone wide receiver commit in the class, and Ferguson would be an elite option to join him. He included the Gophers in his final three choices on Sunday, alongside Virginia Tech and Louisville. He's scheduled for an official visit to Minnesota from May 29 to May 31. He's a big-bodied three-star prospect with intriguing long-term potential.

5. Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)

Walley is the younger brother of former Gophers star cornerback Justin Walley. Minnesota has shown interest in Jordan for quite some time, and he's set for an official visit at the end of May. He falls just outside the top 1,000 in the latest 247Sports Composite, so he's not as elite a prospect as other players on this list, but he's still a fascinating talent.