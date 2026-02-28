Gophers Among Top 4 Schools for No. 1 RB Recruit from Iowa in 2027 Class

The Gophers already have running backs Taye Reich and Greg Hargrow verbally committed to their 2027 recruiting class, and they could be adding one more. Three-star Iowa City running back Savion Miller included Minnesota in his top four choices on Friday afternoon.

"Blessed to have this opportunity. My recruitment is still 100% open," he posted on X, with Minnesota listed alongside Miami (FL), Missouri and West Virginia.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, Miller is a top 600 prospect on the latest 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 4-ranked player in Iowa, and the No. 1 running back. He rushed for 1,068 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on 127 carries for Iowa City Regina, helping the Regals reach the Iowa high school football state championship game as a junior. He also caught 16 passes for 338 yards and scored nine more touchdowns.

Miller attended the Gophers' team camp last June, and he was on campus for an unofficial visit on Nov. 1 for the Michigan State game. He officially received his offer that weekend, and he's been high on the Gophers' radar ever since. New Gophers running backs coach Mohamed Ibrahim visited Miller's high school earlier this winter on Jan. 27.

Miller has been to Missouri for four different unofficial visits, so the Tigers might be the leader in his recruitment. The Gophers have positioned themselves well, as the 2027 cycle continues to heat up.

Minnesota signed three running backs in the 2026 recruiting class with Ryan Estrada, Zeke Bates and Niko Castillo, so adding a third commitment to the 2027 cycle isn't abnormal. There are still plenty of dominoes left to fall in this year's cycle, but Miller is certainly a name Gophers fans should keep an eye on.