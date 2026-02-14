Gophers Baseball Showing Real Promise to Open 2026

The 2026 college baseball season is underway, and Gophers baseball has gotten off to a red-hot start with back-to-back wins in Florida against Stetson and St. John's.

Friday: 11-5 win vs. Stetson

Stetson had made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, so Minnesota's 11-5 win over the Hatters is impressive, especially since it came at their home ballpark in DeLand, Florida.

Junior Charlie Sutherland made an emphatic statement in Friday's season opener with two home runs. He finished the game 3 of 6 at the plate with four RBIs. Jack Spanier went 3 of 4 with a double and a home run, and Easton Richter went 4 of 6 with three RBIs.

Junior RHP Cole Selvig had a tough game as Minnesota's starter with four earned runs in 3.1 innings, but he was replaced by senior Joe Sperry, who allowed just six hits in 5.2 innings, which eventually earned him the win in the scorebook.

Saturday: 8-0 win vs. St. John's

Minnesota did not show any signs of a hangover on Saturday morning with an impressive 8-0 win over the Red Storm. Texas A&M transfer RHP Isaac Morton made his first start for the Gophers, and he delivered six shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Richter had another big game at the plate with one home run, three total hits and three RBIs in five at-bats. Louisville transfer Michael Lippe was 2 of 3 with three RBIs. It was a dominant all-around performance for Minnesota.

What's next?

Minnesota has one more game in DeLand against Ball State on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT before making its way to Fort Myers. The Gophers will play Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday, before taking on the Minnesota Twins in an exhibition on Friday night. They will play Northeastern on Saturday and Sunday to round out their trip to the Sunshine State. Their first games in Minnesota will be the following week against Kansas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The college baseball season is a marathon and not a sprint, but Minnesota has shown some encouraging signs to start year two under head coach Ty McDevitt.

