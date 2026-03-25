5 Ways the Gophers Could Find March Magic in Upset Bid Against No. 1 Seed UCLA

The Gophers are currently 18.5-point betting underdogs for their Sweet 16 game on Friday night against No. 1 seed UCLA. That means that their implied probability of advancing to the Elite Eight round is roughly 6.25%. Here are five things that need to happen for Minnesota to pull off the biggest upset of March Madness this year.

Play physical

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One of the biggest storylines from Minnesota's second-round win over Ole Miss was their star player, Cotie McMahon, fouling out of the game after playing just 21 minutes. The Rebels had 18 fouls as a team, and it was clear that the Gophers intended to make the game physical. UCLA is one of the deepest teams in the country, so getting one of their best players in foul trouble again would obviously have a huge impact on the game.

Lauren Betts is one of the best players in the entire country. Using Sophie Hart, Finau Tonga and possibly even Zoey Bershers or Niamaya Holloway off the bench to make her uncomfortable might be the key to slowing her down.

Hot night from three

A key to any great college basketball upset in the modern era is a red-hot performance from three-point range. Minnesota ranks in the bottom half of the country with just 18.6 three-point attempts per game. They shot 40% or better in each of their first two wins in the NCAA Tournament, and they will need to continue that against UCLA. A big night from long-range could put some serious pressure on the Bruins.

Tori McKinney staying out of foul trouble

The Gophers will need to make this game physical, but keeping McKinney on the floor as much as possible will be even more important. They have lost just eight games this season, three of which McKinney didn't play in. She fouled out in two of the losses, and she had at least three fouls in all five. She's Minnesota's best perimeter defender, so she will be monumental in slowing down UCLA's high-powered offense.

Someone needs to score 20+

A big reason why Minnesota has gotten to the Sweet 16 is their unselfishness as a team. McKinney, Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski and Amaya Battle all have the ability to score 20 or more points on any given night. Betts in the middle will probably make it hard for Sophie Hart to reach that number, so the Gophers will need one of their guards to step up. A highlight performance from any of the four options feels like a must for any chance of pulling off an upset.

Play with nothing to lose

The Gophers have already exceeded expectations for their season, and they had their memorable moment last weekend at Williams Arena. It doesn't take a genius to realize UCLA has all the pressure in this game. Minnesota needs to leave every trick Dawn Plitzuweit has up her sleeve on the court in Sacramento on Friday night.

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