Gophers basketball recruiting a pair of in-state 2027 wings
The class of 2027 is entering their junior year of high school, but Niko Medved and the Gophers coaching staff already have their eyes on two in-state guards.
Baboucarr Ann: Maple Grove, G/F
Ann was offered a scholarship by Ben Johnson and the previous Minnesota staff last December, and he announced on Wednesday that Medved and the current regime reaffirmed the offer. He was on campus for an unofficial visit according to a social media post.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Ann averaged roughly 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game as a sophomore for the Crimson. Arizona State is the only other programs that he has publicly announced to receive an offer from.
Related: Report: Gophers add home game against SWAC opponent to non-con schedule
Ty Schlagel: Cretin-Derham Hall, G/F
Schlagel also received a scholarship offer from the previous Gophers staff in September, and the current staff remains active in his recruitment. He's currently the only 2027 recruit from Minnesota ranked by 247Sports, and they have him as a four-star and the No. 47 player in the country.
Listed at 6-foot-5, he had 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and two assists per game as a sophomore. He currently holds other offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, but Gophers insider Ryan James reported on Wednesday that he hopes to get on campus soon for another unofficial visit.