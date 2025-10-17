Gophers' commit Roman Voss caps off regular season with unbelievable performance
The No. 1 high school football player in Minnesota, Roman Voss, played the final regular-season game of his prep career on Wednesday night. He finished with 350 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns en route to extending Jackson County Central's (JCC) record to 8-0, which clinched the No. 1 seed in the Section 3AA Tournament.
Voss finished Wednesday night's game against Windom High School with 191 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with five carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His first touchdown pass of the night gave him the Jackson Country Central High School record, passing his brother Rudy Voss, who had 49 in his prep career.
Voss verbally committed to the Gophers on June 23 over Alabama. The 247Sports Composite has him slotted as a four-star recruit. He's ranked as the 290th-best player in the country, and the No. 1-ranked player in Minnesota. He's a QB for JCC, but the Gophers are recruiting him as a tight end.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Voss has put together a Minnesota Mr. Football-worthy senior season up to this point. The biggest thing going against him might be the fact that he hasn't played in many second halves all season.
Class AA high school football in Minnesota is certainly not the stiffest competition, but Voss and the Huskies are clearly the best team at the level in the state. They're certainly heavy favorites to win the Class AA State Championship when postseason play begins later this month.
Voss will see a massive step up in competition when he joins the Gophers' program, but there is no doubt that he is performing like a player who could have a role on the team as soon as 2026.
Early National Signing Day is right around the corner in December. The Gophers' 2026 class is currently ranked as the 28th-best in the country, according to 247Sports and Voss is a big reason why.