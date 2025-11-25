Gophers eyeing productive three-star California QB in 2026 recruiting class
Early national signing day for the 2026 high school recruiting class is about one week away, and Minnesota seems keen on adding another quarterback to its incoming group.
Cathedral Catholic High School quarterback Brady Palmer decommitted from Cal on Nov. 20, only a few days before the program decided to fire longtime head coach Justin Wilcox. He was verbally committed to the Golden Bears for roughly seven months, and he's expected to be on the University of Minnesota campus for an official visit this weekend, according to multiple reports.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Palmer completed 73.3% of his passes this season for 1,777 yards, 21 total touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games this season, according to Maxpreps. The San Diego native was a starter for two seasons at St. Augustine before transferring to Cathedral Catholic for his last two at the prep level.
The latest 247Sports Composite slots Palmer as the 1,255th-overall player in the 2026 class, and a three-star prospect. He's the 65th-ranked quarterback and the 99th-overall player in California. The Gophers originally offered Palmer a scholarship on May 25, 2024. He also held top offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Washington and Michigan State, so he's a highly-pursued prospect.
Minnesota has had Downers Grove, Illinois, QB Owen Lansu committed to its 2026 class since July 28. But there has also been some smoke connecting the Gophers to four-star Virginia Tech commit Cole Bergeron, who has been on campus for an official visit himself. Some experts have even predicted that they will convince him to flip his commitment to Minnesota, but it sounds like he wants to hear new Hokies head coach James Franklin's pitch first.
Between Palmer and Bergeron, it seems inevitable that Minnesota will add another quarterback to its upcoming recruiting class. There's still more than a week for either player to decide if or who they would like to sign with an early national signing day.