This Minnesota High School Could Shape the Gophers' 2027 Recruiting Class

The Gophers received their second in-state commitment in the class of 2027 on Tuesday night from Moorhead running back Taye Reich. The Spuds football program could shape Minnesota's recruiting outlook in this class. Here's why.

Reich will enter the 2026 high school football season as the top running back in Minnesota. He has nearly 2,500 rushing yards and more than 60 total touchdowns in his prep career, and keeping a player like that in-state is a huge win for the Gophers' staff. He has two teammates who are also top prospects in the 2027 cycle.

Jett Feeney, QB

According to MN Football Hub, Feeney played in eight games in 2025 and completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,221 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. As a sophomore, he led Minnesota with 48 touchdown passes, while throwing for 3,211 yards. His father, Kevin Feeney, coaches the Spuds, and the Feeney family has a storied football history in the Fargo/Moorhead area.

Minnesota currently has California QB Furian Inferrera verbally committed to its 2027 class, but it has signed two high school quarterbacks in the past. Feeney was offered by the Gophers in January, and there's some mutual interest building. He has some offers from other Division I programs, but he's the type of QB the Gophers will want to make sure is wearing maroon and gold at the college level.

David Mack, WR

Mack was Feeney's top target last season, and he'll likely enter his senior campaign as the top wide receiver in Minnesota. Last season, he led the state in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He finished with 121 catches for 1,607 yards and 26 TDs in 13 games.

He was officially offered by the Gophers last March, and he has been on campus for four different unofficial visits. Programs like Ohio State, Kansas and Kansas State have shown interest, but there's some mutual momentum building with Minnesota.

Moorhead made the move to Minnesota's top high school football division last season at 6A. They went 8-5 last season, and they now return three of the top players in the state. The Gophers already have Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane and Reich verbally committed to their 2027 class, but adding Feeney and Mack would be huge for their overall outlook.

Having three legit Division I prospects at QB, RB and WR on the same team doesn't happen often in Minnesota high school football. If the Gophers are able to keep all three in-state, it would be a huge recruiting statement.