Gophers have found success recruiting linemen in the portal
College football roster construction changed forever in 2021 when the NCAA allowed its student-athletes to transfer schools without having to sit out for a year. We have now had four offseasons with the new transfer portal rules and schools like Minnesota are continuing to learn what works and what doesn't.
One of the most interesting position groups to look at is offensive line. Continuity is a major reason for success up front, but the Gophers have had success finding two major contributors from the transfer portal. How different has their recruiting been in the high school ranks compared to the transfer portal since it opened in 2021?
High school recruiting (14 players)
2021 recruiting class (HS composite ranking):
- Cameron James (No. 506)
- Logan Purcell (No. 669)
- Saia Mapakaitolo (No. 511)
Minnesota's 2021 offensive line recruiting class combined to play five total snaps in a Gophers' uniform. All three players have transferred; Cameron James played 178 snaps in 2023 for Jackson State, Saia Mapakaitolo is no longer playing football and Logan Purcell is currently in the portal after entering his name in April.
2022 recruiting class:
- Ashton Beers (No. 1,140)
- Tony Nelson (No. 1,297)
- Cade McConnell (No. 720)
- Spencer Alvarez (No. 1,744)
The 2022 high school recruiting class is heading into their third year of college football, but Minnesota has seen only one singular snap from this group of four players. Cade McConnell transferred to Vanderbilt this offseason, while Nelson, Beers and McConnell seem pretty deep on the depth chart heading into 2024.
2023 recruiting class:
- Greg Johnson (No. 545)
- Jerome Williams (No. 448)
- Phillip Daniels (No. 770)
- Reese Tripp (No. 1,121)
- De'Eric Mister (No. 1,588)
The Gophers' recruiting in 2023 along the offensive line saw a drastic improvement. Greg Johnson from Prior Lake and Jerome Williams from Osseo were both seen as four-star prospects. Johnson is the only high school prospect since 2021 to have started a game for Minnesota. He made two starts at left guard last year and played 397 total snaps. Heading into 2024 he projects as the team's starting center.
Williams, Daniels and Tripp all have promising futures with the Gophers, while De'Eric Mister transferred to Howard this offseason. This is easily Fleck's most impressive offensive line high school group of the Portal era.
2024 recruiting class:
- Nathan Roy (No. 183)
- Brett Carroll (No. 627)
Coach Fleck and his staff carried their 2023 success into the last recruiting cycle. Nathan Roy is the highest-ranked offensive lineman to commit to Minnesota under Fleck and Brett Carroll has an intriguing long-term future. Roy could realistically be a reserve as soon as this season.
Transfer portal (4 players):
Karter Shaw, Utah State
In 2021, Shaw was the first offensive line transfer that Fleck and his staff brought in. Across three seasons he played only 90 snaps and failed to start a single game.
Chuck Filiaga, Michigan
Minnesota added Filliaga as a graduate transfer in the 2022 offseason. He was incredibly productive in his lone season with the Gophers, starting all 13 games and earning a 74.3 overall PFF Grade.
Quinn Carroll, Notre Dame
Adding former Edina High School standout Quinn Carroll was one of two big splashes the Gophers had in the transfer portal. He has been one of the most important players on Minnesota's offense in each of the last season seasons, starting all 26 games. He is expected to start up front once again in 2024.
Aluma Nkele, UTEP
Most recently, the Gophers signed UTEP transfer Aluma Nkele this spring. He played on 268 snaps in two seasons with the Miners. At 6-foot-6, 355 pounds, he will likely be the first backup tackle this season, but he does have two total seasons of eligibility to carve out a role.
Overall numbers
Excluding the incoming freshman and transfers that have not yet played a season in a Gophers uniform, there have been 12 high school and 3 transfer offensive linemen to join the program since 2021.
High School (12 players)
Transfers (3 players)
Games Started
2
39
Snaps Played
403
2,548
It would be naive not to mention that the transfer portal players had far more experience before arriving in Dinkytown, but five of the Gophers' 12 high school recruits aren't even still with the program.
Minnesota is still expected to have three starters on its offensive line this season who were high school recruits from the pre-portal era; Aireontae Ersery (2020), Martes Lewis (2020) and Tyler Cooper (2019), but it's pretty clear that they've had more success recruiting offensive linemen from the transfer portal compared to high school since the rules have changed.