Gophers heavily in the mix for rising four-star WR Terrence Smith
West Aurora High School 2025 wide receiver Terrence Smith was one of the highest-ranked recruits on campus for the Gophers' annual Summer Splash recruiting event earlier this month and Minnesota is heavily in the mix to land a commitment soon.
Gophers' 2025 quarterback commit Jackson Kollock took to X on Monday in his own recruitment of Smith to Minnesota. "Come home [Terrence Smith] and keep the PIG home!!!" he posted with a photo of Smith on his official visit with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
A handful of current Minnesota players jumped in on the fun, adding their pitch to Smith to commit to the Gophers.
"You know what to do," running back Darius Taylor posted.
"Oh ya!!," quarterback Max Brosmer wrote.
"Cmonnn Mane," Gophers' wide receiver Elijah Spencer said.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Smith is also an impressive basketball player. 247Sports ranks him as the 319th-best recruit in the country and No. 44 wide receiver in the nation. He has taken only two official visits to Minnesota and Iowa and they seem to be the two schools with the best chance of landing a commitment.
Smith would immediately become the Gophers' highest-ranked commitment in the class of 2025 and he would become the highest-ranked wide receiver to commit to Minnesota under P.J. Fleck.
There have been no signs for when an official decision could be coming, but a commitment from Smith could take the Gophers' 2025 class to the next level.