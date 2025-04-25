Gophers land commitment from Old Dominion transfer quarterback Emmett Morehead
The Gophers football team gained a commitment from Old Dominion transfer quarterback Emmett Morehead on Friday.
Morehead spent three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Old Dominion last May, and he'll join the Gophers as a redshirt senior in 2025 with two years of remaining eligibility. His commitment comes as quarterback Zach Pyron left the U for South Alabama. Morehead redshirted with the Eagles during his freshman season in 2021, but saw game action in all three seasons at Boston College, getting the most run in 2022 when he threw for 1,254 yards, 10 touchdowns and six picks while completing 60% of his passes. Morehead didn't see the field last year, his lone season at Old Dominion.
The Alexandria, Va., native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and was the No. 46 overall prospect in Virginia and the No. 112-ranked quarterback nationally in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports. Morehead also received scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Buffalo, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Yale and Duke out of high school, according to the recruiting site.
Morehead adds experience to Minnesota's quarterback room, which features only one signal caller who's attempted a collegiate pass in presumed starter Drake Lindsey. Morehead brings experience and insurance to the team's quarterback room, which also features Dylan Wittke and Max Shikenjanski. He's Minnesota's 21st incoming transfer, per 247Sports.