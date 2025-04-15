Gophers men's basketball offers top in-state prospect Nolan Groves
The Gophers men's basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to top 2025 in-state prospect Nolan Groves, the Orono product said Monday night on his social media as he announced a pair of other top Division I scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-5 Groves was a standout for Orono last season, averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game on his way to winning the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year Award. He had committed to play at Yale last June — he has a 4.40 grade-point average according to his X, formerly Twitter, profile — but reopened his recruitment on Saturday.
Groves also announced scholarship offers from Texas Tech and Wisconsin Monday night. There were rumblings earlier in the day that the U was expressing interest in the Orono standout, who also fields offers from Yale, Clemson, Iowa and St. Thomas, according to 247Sports. There will likely be more offers on the horizon for Groves in the coming days.