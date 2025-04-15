All Gophers

Gophers men's basketball offers top in-state prospect Nolan Groves

Groves was the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year this season.

Nolan O'Hara

Nolan Groves during the MN State Tournament
Nolan Groves during the MN State Tournament / Picture via: @NolanGroves4 (X)
In this story:

The Gophers men's basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to top 2025 in-state prospect Nolan Groves, the Orono product said Monday night on his social media as he announced a pair of other top Division I scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-5 Groves was a standout for Orono last season, averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game on his way to winning the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year Award. He had committed to play at Yale last June — he has a 4.40 grade-point average according to his X, formerly Twitter, profile — but reopened his recruitment on Saturday.

Groves also announced scholarship offers from Texas Tech and Wisconsin Monday night. There were rumblings earlier in the day that the U was expressing interest in the Orono standout, who also fields offers from Yale, Clemson, Iowa and St. Thomas, according to 247Sports. There will likely be more offers on the horizon for Groves in the coming days.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Gophers Recruiting