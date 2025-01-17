Gophers offer scholarship to No. 1 running back in South Carolina
The Gophers officially offered a scholarship to 2026 Spartanburg, S.C. running back Jaylen McGill on Friday. Viewed consensusly as a four-star prospect, he's the self-proclaimed "#1 player in SC."
"Extremely Blessed To Say I’ve Received An Offer From The University Of Minnesota!!," he posted on X Friday.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, McGill is the 224th-ranked player in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's the No. 5 ranked player in South Carolina and the state's No. 1 running back according to the site.
He attends Mountain View Preparatory in Spartanburg and he has dominated on the gridiron for two straight seasons. As a sophomore, he had 1,036 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. As a junior in 2024, he had 3,227 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns.
McGill has all the traits of a future superstar running back and his offer list reflects that. With notable top offers from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, Minnesota would likely need to pull off a recruiting miracle to land his commitment.
According to 247Sports, McGill is now one of nine running backs Minnesota has offered in the class of 2026. If running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke and the rest of the staff can even get McGill on campus for a visit it would be a huge win, but there have been crazier things that have happened in the recruiting world.