Gophers officially sign Makena Christian and Zoey Bershers to 2025 class
Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for all sports except football and it will last until next week on Nov. 20. Both of Gophers women's basketball's verbally committed players, Makena Christian and Zoey Bershers signed on the dotted line.
Hailing from Hartford, Wisc., Christian has been verbally committed to Minnesota since February. ESPN ranks her as the 52nd-best player in the class of 2025 nationally and the second-best player from Wisconsin.
"Makena is a very good student who is currently undecided in her career path academically so it's great that she can take advantage of all of our options here at Minnesota," head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. "On the court, our staff has been able to watch Makena play for many years as she has competed with Grace Grocholski on the AAU Circuit for the Wisconsin Lakers.
Bershers is a native of Farmington, Ark. and she's been verbally committed to the Gophers since June. Listed at 6-foot-3, she chose Minnesota over notable offers from Wichita State, Seton Hall and UC Santa Barbara.
"Zoey is an incredible student with a 3.9 GPA and is someone who will excel here at the University of Minnesota as she pursues a career in Occupational Therapy. Zoey really got our staff's attention this past spring and summer while playing with SA Finest," Plitzuweit said. "We saw her ability as a post player to play on the block and to influence the game by scoring and rebounding down low but then when Zoey stepped out to the perimeter and was shooting it from the arc and handling it, we saw how well she fit into our versatile style of play."
There is no news around whether or not Minnesota will add any more players to its 2025 recruiting class, but Christian and Bershers will join the program for the 2025-26 season.