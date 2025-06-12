Gophers recruiting buzz: Key commitment dates and visit changes
The Gophers are gearing up for their second and final Summer Splash, official visit weekend of the cycle, and there's plenty of buzz along the recruiting trail. Let's break down what you need to know, as Minnesota continues to craft its 2026 class.
Pierce Petersohn cancels Iowa State official visit
According to Rivals recruiting insiders Dylan Callaghan-Croley and Bill Seals, Petersohn will no longer be taking an official visit to Iowa State. The Triton High School two-way star took an official visit with the Gophers during their first Summer Splash weekend, and he was scheduled to head to Ames this weekend, but that is no longer happening. That presumably makes it a two-man race between Minnesota and Penn State, which he's still scheduled to visit on June 20.
Petersohn is a top-three player in Minnesota, and he's viewed as a four-star prospect on some recruiting services. The Gophers view him primarily as a linebacker, and Penn State sees him as a tight end. He's the type of recruit who can dramatically impact the outlook of Minnesota's 2026 class.
Messiah Tilson sets commitment date for Monday, June 16
Tilson is one of the top prospects scheduled to be on campus for the Gophers this weekend. He announced that he will be making his commitment announcement on Monday, June 16, between Rutgers, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
The latest 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions have him heading to Rutgers, but that could be recency bias, after he visited Piscataway last weekend. He visited Wisconsin and Kentucky before that, but Minnesota will now look to make the last impression this weekend.
Xavier Jackson sets commitment date for Saturday, June 28
Jackson also took an official visit to Minnesota during their first Summer Splash weekend, and he has announced that he will make his commitment annoucnment on Saturday, June 28. The Gophers were his first visit before scheduled stops at Michigan State, North Carolina and Pitt.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Jackson was high school teammates at Bergen Catholic with incoming Gophers' freshman CB Naiim Parrish. He could be an underrated addition to Minnesota's 2026 class.
Mason Lewis and SirPaul Cheeks set commitment dates for Tuesday, July 1
Cheeks is scheduled to visit West Virginia, Pitt and Kentucky, but Minnesota was his first stop during their first Summer Splash weekend. Arizona cornerback Mason Lewis will be on campus this weekend. They will both make their commitment announcement on July 1.