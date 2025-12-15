Gophers reportedly among teams pursuing standout D2 transfer DB

The Division I transfer portal doesn't officially open until Jan. 2, but Division II players don't have those same rules. Minnesota is among 31 schools that have reached out to Slippery Rock transfer defensive back Kanye Thompson, according to recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett.

Standout D2 Transfer DB Kanye Thompson has heard from these 31 schools since entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 85 Tackles, 13 PBU & 4 FF in his time at Slippery Rock



Runs track as well, posting 100M times in the 10.1 range 👀https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/wxQWeGpuAf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2025

Listed at 6-foot, 168 pounds, Thompson recorded 68 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for Slippery Rock University in 2025. Located in Pennsylvania, the Lions finished with a 6-4 record. It was Thompson's redshirt junior season at the school, so he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He has publicly announced scholarship offers from 15 different schools since entering the transfer portal on Nov. 18, none of which were from Minnesota. The Gophers' interest is likely just preliminary.

Thompson is also an All-American track star, posting 100M times in the 10.1 range. He showcased his speed as a returner at Slippery Rock with four kick returns for 72 yards and 14 punt returns for 149 yards in his four-year career at the school.

Thompson joins Minnesota Duluth tight end Luke Dehnicke and West Florida wide receiver Corey Scott as the third Division II transfer to publicly reveal interest from Minnesota this offseason. Thompson clearly has plenty of interest across the country, but he's another name to keep an eye on this winter.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis