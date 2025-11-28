Gophers add versatile Pennsylvania RB to 2026 recruiting class
Three-star Pennyslvania running back Niko Castillo verbally committed to the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class on Friday. He is the now the third back expected to sign with Minnesota with early national signing day looming next week.
"Ready to get to work," he posted on X on Friday.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Castillo played running back and linebacker at Schuylkill Haven High School as a senior. He wasn't the team's primary back, but he schowcased his versatility with 865 rushing yards, 17 receptions and 423 receiving yards with 13 total touchdowns. He added 67 total tackles and 11 sacks on the defensive side of the football.
Castillo is expected to play linebacker at Minnesota, and he now joins El Paso, Texas, native Ryan Estrada and fellow Pennsylvania standout Zeke Bates as the third running back committed to their class, after Jett Walker flipped his pledge to Texas last week. Castillo is relatively off the radar as a recruit with Kent State as his only other offer. He committed to the Gophers after an official visit this week.
Minnesota now has 28 high schoolers committed to its 2026 class ahead of the early national signing period begining next Wedensday, December 3. Their class is currently ranked as the 25th-best in the country, according to 247Sports.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 28 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Quayd Hendryx, WR (Atco, NJ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)
- Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)
- Niko Castillo, RB (Schuylkill Haven, PA)