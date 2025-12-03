Dynamic Alabama wide receiver joins Gophers in signing day surprise

Moody, Alabama wide receiver Josiah Dozier quietly signed with Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, despite never verbally committing to the school.

BREAKING: 3⭐️ 2026 (Moody, AL) WR Josiah Dozier (@Josiahdozier04) has signed with Minnesota today.



Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he decommitted from USF on Nov. 30. He visited UMN in October. An impressive early NSD pickup. https://t.co/IhIhFEGxzo pic.twitter.com/BmXif5Zn1d — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 3, 2025

Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Dozier originally committed to USF on April 5, and he backed off the pledge on Nov. 30 after Bulls head coach Alex Golesh left for Auburn. Minnesota hosted him on an official visit on Oct. 11 during the Purdue game, where it also offered him a scholarship. He was the fifth wide receiver to sign with the Gophers' 2026 class when the early national signing period opened on Wednesday.

Dozier had an impressive senior season at Moody High School with 42 catche for 721 yards and 13 touchdowns. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 900th-best player in the country, the 127th-best wide receiver and the No. 34 player in Alabama.

He joined Rico Blassingame, Hayden Moore, Quayd Hendryx and Braiden Stevens as the fourth receiver to sign with Minnesota's 2026 class on Wednesday. The Gophers clearly had a plan to upgrade that room in this cycle, and they're adding five dynamic weapons with intriguing potential. I wouldn't expect any of the five players to contribute as true freshmen, but they all have intriguing tools.

Updated 2026 recruiting class

