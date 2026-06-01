Gophers Still Searching for Summer Recruiting Splash After First Official Visit Weekend

The Gophers hosted more than 20 recruits from the class of 2027 for their first official visit weekend of the cycle to end May. They had a productive weekend with eight verbal commitments on Sunday, but they're still looking for their big summer recruiting splash.

The Gophers' eight commitments bring them up to a nation-high 24 verbal commitments for the class. P.J. Fleck has historically gotten the bulk of his work done early in the cycle, and this year is no different. 247Sports currently ranks their class as the 12th-best in the country, but their average recruit ranking is 38th in the country.

The highest-rated recruit they added on Sunday was former Michigan safety commit Maxwell Miles, who's currently No. 705 on the 247Sports Composite. The other seven players they added are all currently ranked outside the top 1,000.

There's obviously so much left to happen between now and early national signing day in December before you make any sweeping conclusions about Minnesota's class. They were missing a big splash on Sunday to call their first official visit weekend a huge success, but that doesn't mean it can't still happen.

The one prospect that Minnesota appears to still be trending well towards a commitment is four-star Yukon, Oklahoma, cornerback Daniel Yebit. He's a consensus top-160 recruit in the country, and he's the type of player that would change the ceiling of the class. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend, and he did not make a commitment decision.

Yebit currently doesn't have any other official visit scheduled publicly, which could bode well for the Gophers. He holds notable top offers from Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, among others, but he could just be taking his time before he makes a verbal commitment.

The Gophers also have 11 uncommitted prospects set to be on campus for their second official visit weekend from June 12 to June 14. There's still plenty of time left on the recruiting calendar and options left on the board, but they could use one more four-star recruit in this year's class.

Last year's class had seven four-star recruits, which made it one of the best in program history. This year's class currently has four. There's always the potential for players to improve their rankings, but adding a consensus four-star like Yebit would be a huge splash for the Gophers this summer. They've loaded up on quanitity so far, but it's now time to add some quality.