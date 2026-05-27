Which Official Visitors Matter Most for the Gophers This Weekend?

The Gophers are scheduled to host more than 20 high school players from the class of 2027 on official visits this weekend. Seven are already verbally committed to the program, while the rest are still looking for their college home. Let's categorize every prospect before official visit season begins for Minnesota.

Committed prospects (7 players)

Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, MN)

Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)

Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)

Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)

Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, MN)

Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, MN)

Furian Inferrera, QB (San Marcos, CA)

Iowa City Regina’s Tate Wallace (0) makes a catch Nov. 20, 2025 during the Class 1A state football championship against the West Lyon Wildcats at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These seven players have already verbally committed to Minnesota. Now more than ever, recruiting never stops, and there's a long way before early national signing day in December. A solid group of commits can be helpful for the Gophers, as they look to recruit the uncommitted players who are visiting. It will be an opportunity for all seven recruits to reaffirm their decisions this weekend.

Commitment watch (7 players)

Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)

Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)

Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)

Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Cypress, TX)

Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)

Jamail Sewell, OT (Milwaukee, WI)

Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)

Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Jamail Sewell (32) against Appleton North High School during their Division 1 semifinal game in the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Friday March 20, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Lutheran defeated Appleton North 68-61. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are reasons to think all seven players in this group could commit to the Gophers this weekend. Based on other official visits scheduled, interest from other schools or just overall recruiting, there are a lot of things going in Minnesota's favor. A good official visit could be what puts their decision over the edge.

Four-star prospects (3 players)

Daniel Yebit, CB (Yukon, OK)

Ifeanyi Emedobi, Edge (Fort Wayne, IN)

Andre Hyppolite, S (Miami, FL)

Yukon's Daniel Yebit tries to get by Mustang's Josiah Stevens during the high school game between Mustang and Yukon at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yebit, Embedobi and Hyppolite are the only three prospects scheduled to visit who are considered four-stars by a major service. Their chances of committing probably go in that order, with Yebit clearly above the other two. Landing any of the three would be a game-changing commitment for Minnesota.

Prospects to monitor (6 players)

Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)

Cameron Saunders, DL (San Jose, CA)

Henry Sakalas, S (La Grange Park, IL)

Ma'atoe Moe, DL (Provo, UT)

Jordan Donahoo, WR (Oviedo, FL)

Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)

Oviedo Jordan Donahoo (1) tries to catch the pass under pressure from Oviedo Bruce Slivinski (5) during the 2025 FHSAA Football 6A quarter final at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 13, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wouldn't shock me if any of these six players committed to the Gophers this weekend, but it also wouldn't shock me if they waited to make a decision. Between interest from other schools and other offers, there are reasons to think they could let their recruitments go a little longer.