Gophers wrestling signs two-time All-American from the transfer portal
Gophers wrestling announced on Wednesday that two-time All-American Northwestern transfer Chris Cannon has officially signed with the program.
Cannon is a college wrestling veteran, and 2025-26 will be his seventh season, all in the Big Ten. He has compiled a 76-33 career record, with five of those seasons at Northwestern and one at Michigan.
"Adding Chris Cannon to our lineup is a strong addition for our program," Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum said in a release. "He's a proven competitor, a two-time All-American, and brings the kind of experience and toughness that will look to solidify our 133-pound weight class. Having someone with his resume in the room will benefit all of our lightweights."
Cannon was an All-American during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and he has battled injuries throughout his college career. He's a big addition to Minnesota's 133-pound weight class.