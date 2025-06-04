All Gophers

Gophers wrestling signs two-time All-American from the transfer portal

Minnesota will add an elite 133-pounder to its roster in 2025-26.

Tony Liebert

Mar 18, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wrestler Chris Cannon celebrates after defeating Arizona State Sun Devils wrestler Michael McGee during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Gophers wrestling announced on Wednesday that two-time All-American Northwestern transfer Chris Cannon has officially signed with the program.

Cannon is a college wrestling veteran, and 2025-26 will be his seventh season, all in the Big Ten. He has compiled a 76-33 career record, with five of those seasons at Northwestern and one at Michigan.

"Adding Chris Cannon to our lineup is a strong addition for our program," Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum said in a release. "He's a proven competitor, a two-time All-American, and brings the kind of experience and toughness that will look to solidify our 133-pound weight class. Having someone with his resume in the room will benefit all of our lightweights."

Cannon was an All-American during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and he has battled injuries throughout his college career. He's a big addition to Minnesota's 133-pound weight class.

