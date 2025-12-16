Three realistic defensive line targets for Minnesota in the transfer portal

The first step towards Minnesota rebuilding its defensive line will be hiring a new coach at the position to replace Dennis Dottin-Carter, but then it will involve bringing in some players from the transfer portal. Here are a few options who've already announced their intentions to enter, that the Gophers could look at this winter.

Malachi Davis (Toledo)

Listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Davis could be the veteran option Minnesota needs alongside Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard. He had 35 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2025 for the Rockets. The majority of his 442 defensive snaps came at outside linebacker, but he would be an interesting positional fit in Danny Collins' system. He's followed by five Gophers staff members on X, so perhaps they're already looking?

Donovan Hoilette (Richmond)

Hoilette has a very similar physical profile to Davis. Listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, he spent more time as a true defensive end for the Spiders, but he has the versatility to play as a standup outside linebacker as well. He had an incredibly productive 2025 with 43 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for Richmond. He finished the season with an impressive 77.5 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He will only have one season of eligibility remaining.

Collins Acheampong (Bowling Green)

Acheampong is an absolute specimen. Listed at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, he has the type of physical profile that many Power Conference programs would want to get their hands on. He hasn't had much production at all at the college level, but he still has three seasons of eligibility remaining. If Minnesota wants a player to develop at the defensive end position, look no further than Acheampong.

Defensive line outlook

With both Menz and Howard likely returning in 2026, Minnesota doesn't necessarily need a premier pass rusher, but it certainly could use another veteran option to add to the rotation. Interior defensive line is more of a glaring need in the short term. I would be surprised if they don't add at least one player at both positions this offseason.

